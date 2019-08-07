App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From flagship killer to premium: These are the best smartphone offers during Amazon's Freedom Sale

Best smartphone deals during Amazon's Freedom Sale.

Carlsen Martin

Amazon’s big Freedom Sale is almost here, and, if you need to buy a smartphone, there’s no better time than now. Rather than focus on all the smartphones deals, we’ve combed through the list to narrow down only the best smartphone offers based on the respective brand and budget.

Huawei

The Huawei P30 Pro that costs about Rs 72K will be available for Rs 63,990 during the sale. The P30 Pro is an absolute beast of a smartphone, and easily the best premium phone you can buy at the moment. Huawei is also offering a free Watch GT Fortuna worth Rs 11,999 with the P30 Pro.

Honor

The Honor View 20 gets a big price cut during Amazon’s Freedom Sale. Honor’s flagship killer debuted in January at around Rs 37K and is available during the sale for Rs 24,999. The View20 has a flagship chipset, big battery and a premium design. The phone makes for an excellent gaming handset with a decent front and rear camera setup.

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo 15 Pro released earlier this year, and since that time, Realme, Oppo, Redmi, Vivo, and Samsung have all released handsets with better performance. However, none of them can offer overall camera performance at par with the V15 Pro. The Snapdragon 675AIE SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will provide decent performance for a mid-range smartphone.

The Honor 20i and Huawei P30 Lite also get a Rs 2,000 price cut. Additionally, the LG W10 and Redmi 7 are available for less for the first time. The W10 goes on sale at Rs 7,999, while the Redmi 7 will start at Rs 8,499.

Amazon is offering SBI cardholders get 10 percent discount on all transactions, while Total Damage Protection is available starting from Rs 199. Amazon is also giving customers a No Cost EMI option and an additional value on exchange.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 11:09 am

tags #Amazon #Technology

