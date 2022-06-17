From Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta, 10 tips for those really bad days

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Edelweiss's Radhika Gupta, one of the youngest chief executive officers in India, certainly knows how to weather a storm. She recently opened up about contemplating suicide after facing job rejections in her 20s.

Adding to that pressure was her neck tilt -- the result of a complication at birth -- that left her feeling insecure about her appearance.

She triumphed over the odds, but like everyone else, still has bad days. She swears by 10 tips that help her when things get tough.

The first is accepting that not everyone will like or agree with you, she wrote in a Twitter thread. "Not everyone has to,' she added. "You need a small group of people to be with you and believe in you completely. That's it."

Second is being grateful for what you have. "You are much luckier than most people," Gupta wrote. "Sure, you have worked hard, but you were born on the right side of life. Never ever forget that."

The third tip: "Talented people never need to find opportunities. Opportunities find them. Arbitrages don't exist in life for very long."

Next, she advised her Twitter followers to not be obsessed with output. "Do right thing and the outcome will come, sometimes a little later, and sometimes a little less. Give trust, then expect it."

Her fifth point was to gather great experiences in life. "These difficult moments are gems in your resume that will make you stand out," she said.

Having days when you feel sullen is part of the journey, she continued. "If you don't have days that push you to the wall and make you cry and frustrate you, you are not aiming high enough in life," Gupta said in her sixth point.

The next piece of advice was not to crumble because of unpredictability. "You are a markets professional. You don't crumble because of volatility, you make the best of it. Now apply that to your life," Gupta suggested.

One day does not define you, she said in her eight tip. If you haven't managed it so far, you still have a long life ahead of you," Gupta said.

Life must go on despite setbacks, the Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO added. "Dress up, grow up and show up. The show does and must go on."

Her last piece of advice: Recall your worst experience and realise that you overcame it. "You got over it, and you're still here smiling. You'll be here in 5 years, and you'll be here in 10 years, and you will be smiling a bigger smile," Gupta wrote.