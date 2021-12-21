From digital assets of Sachin Tendulkar to Jhulan Goswami, more cricket NFTs on offer

[Image: Shutterstock]

Digital collectibles of cricket memorabilia from the playing days of CK Nayudu, Jhulan Goswami will be on offer in an auction in Dubai on December 24.

NFTs are digital certificates of ownership that are permanent, secured and encrypted using blockchain technology. This allows buyers of such digital collectibles to permanently own such assets.

The auction will be conducted by Cricflix that work in the securitized AR Cricket Memorabilia NFT investment space. Cricflix has collaborated with sports start-up RevSportz founded by Prantik and Boria Mazumder and sports travel platform Fanatic Sports.

The cricket NFT offering will also include former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's retirement test collection. In addition, there will be digital assets like match ticket from the 1936 India tour of England, legendary Donald Bradman’s rare signed stamp, signed memorabilia from the 1983 team and Lata Mangeshkar’s concert recording for the 1983 World Cup-winning cricketers alongside various other cricketing artefacts from global cricket that will be up at the NFT auction.

With this cricket NFT auction, CricFlix is aiming to create a market valuation and transform the fandom moments into profitable moments for cricket fanatics world over, the platform said.

"By bringing decentralisation to the world of sports, NFTs also provide athletes at all levels an opportunity to start earning an income from fans,” said Prantik Mazumder, Co-Founder of RevSportz.

The platforms are looking to give access to cricket fans access to sporting events, dinner with legendary cricketers, a stay at team hotels, only by-invitation celebrity events and signed merchandise, among others.

“This is a hybrid cricket NFT auction providing valuable collectible investment opportunities along with once in a lifetime sports experiences worldwide. We believe combining a tangible experience with the NFT auction is a game-changer,” said Raghav Gupta, Founder & CEO, Fanatic Sports.