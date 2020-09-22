From Deepika Padukone to Dia Mirza: List of Bollywood actors under NCB scanner for drug abuse

Starting with Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the names of many Bollywood stars have come up in the case, with the recent additions being Deepika Padukone and Dia Mirza
The narcotics angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case keeps getting complicated by the day. It started with Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, but now the names of new Bollywood stars keep emerging in the case every other day, with the recent additions being Deepika Padukone and Dia Mirza.
Here is a list of Bollywood actors who have been summoned in connection with the drug angle probe so far:
- Rhea Chakraborty
- Deepika Padukone
- Shraddha Kapoor
- Sara Ali Khan
- Rakul Preet
- Dia Mirza Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has alleged that 90 percent of the people in the Bollywood film industry abuse drugs, while actors Rhea Chakraborty, Adhyayan Suman, and Shibani Dandekar have also confirmed that drug consumption is common among Bollywood artists.
