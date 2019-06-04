App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From Cyberpunk to Call of Duty: Here are the biggest games coming to E3 2019

The spotlight games due to launch at E3 2019

Carlsen Martin
CyberPunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world sci-fi action RPG and is one of the most anticipated games of 2019. Cyberpunk 2077 puts all of the emphasis on the player, letting you create a character and forge a path of him/her in the neon-lit metropolis of Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 ticks all the right boxes when it comes to presenting a compelling sci-fi experience, and with E3 2019 looming on the horizon, the long wait for a game that has spent way too much time on “most anticipated” lists may finally be upon us.
1/6

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare | The famed Call of Duty franchise gets a much-needed change of pace with Modern Warfare. Modern Warfare is a simple reboot of the acclaimed Modern Warfare series; it is a complete reimagination of the game, geared to being more relevant to the world we currently reside in. Activision is bringing in a couple of welcome changes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the form of cross-play between PC, Xbox One and PS4 and the second by doing away with the season pass format of selling post-release content.
2/6

Gears 5 | Gears 5 is one of Microsoft big upcoming launches of the year. Gears 5 will likely bring the same tactical cover-based shooting, the usual dash of melodrama and over-the-top set pieces the Gears of War series is renowned for. There isn’t much information about the game since its E3 2018 reveal with developer The Coalition remaining tight-lipped about its progression. You can expect Gears 5 to be at the heart of Microsoft’s E3 2019 line up.
3/6

Ghost Recon Breakpoint | Ghost Recon Breakpoint aims to revive Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon franchise. While Wildlands received a mediocre reception at launch, Ubisoft has committed to plenty of post-launch content tweaks and special events for Breakpoint. Ghost Recon Breakpoint will undoubtedly light up Ubisoft’s stage at E3 2019.
4/6

Halo Infinite | Halo Infinite is set to become Microsoft’s biggest launch at E3 2019. Since its reveal during E3 2018, the company has revealed little to no information about the game other than to consider it as a Halo 6. Plenty of diehard Halo fans will be looking forward to this one, and from what we hear, Halo Infinite doesn’t plan on disappointing.
5/6

Borderlands 3 | Borderlands welcomed sequel that fans of the loot-driven co-op FPS have been waiting for. Borderlands 3 will feature a new cast of vault hunters and more loot than the previous titles combined. Borderland 3 is slated for release later this year in September, making E3 2019 the perfect platform to get fans excited about the latest addition to the Borderlands franchise.
6/6

First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:51 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.