From Cyberpunk to Call of Duty: Here are the biggest games coming to E3 2019

CyberPunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world sci-fi action RPG and is one of the most anticipated games of 2019. Cyberpunk 2077 puts all of the emphasis on the player, letting you create a character and forge a path of him/her in the neon-lit metropolis of Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 ticks all the right boxes when it comes to presenting a compelling sci-fi experience, and with E3 2019 looming on the horizon, the long wait for a game that has spent way too much time on “most anticipated” lists may finally be upon us.