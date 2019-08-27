From chipset to cameras: Here's every confirmed detail about the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 series is set to go down as one of the most anticipated smartphone launches this year, particularly among budget users looking to upgrade. Xiaomi will take the lid off both Note 8 phones on August 29. But the Chinese smartphone makers haven’t been silent about the details on the upcoming Redmi devices, confirming several specifications of the two phones.

So, let’s take a look at all specs Xiaomi has confirmed on the Redmi Note 8 series.

Redmi Note 8

The company’s official Weibo handle confirmed the Note 8 would pack a Snapdragon 665 SoC and not a MediaTek chipset like its Pro counterpart. The Note 8 will also feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor as part of an AI quad-camera setup. The Redmi Note 8 could get an in-display fingerprint sensor, considering the Weibo teaser doesn’t display a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro also gets four rear cameras with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, making it the first phone to feature a 64MP camera sensor. The Note 8 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Helios G90T chipset. The phone will run on a massive 4,500 mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 8 series will also get a teardrop notch and a headphone jack. Xiaomi recently teased a video of the Note 8 series’ durability. The Weibo teaser displays a weightlifter standing over what appears to be the Note 8 Pro. While standing over the two phones, he goes on to lift 90 kgs over his head. The teaser seems like a testament to the Note 8 Pro’s durability.