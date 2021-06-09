From cash to lottery prizes, here's how countries around the globe are encouraging people to get COVID vaccine

Representative image

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out across the globe to combat not only the initial strain of the virus but the numerous variants that are coming up, several countries are coming up with creative ways to encourage its citizens to take the jab.

In several countries freebies from free beer, discounted bills, eggs, a chance to win the lottery among many are a way to energize the nation’s slowing vaccination drive and get its citizens to roll up their sleeves.

Here are some of the interesting vaccine incentives that countries around the world are offering:

USA

The pace at which citizens were getting vaccinated slowed after a fast start and local, state and federal authorities have since been looking for ways to get more shots in arms, sometimes partnering with restaurants and other businesses.

President Joe Biden earlier this month announced a “month of action” to urge more Americans to get vaccinated before the July 4 holiday. He is closing in on his goal of getting 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by Independence Day.

Among those efforts is a promotional giveaway announced by Anheuser-Busch, saying it will “buy Americans 21+ a round of beer” once Biden’s 70 percent goal is met.

“Get a shot and have a beer,” Biden said, advertising the promotion even though he himself refrains from drinking alcohol.

Earlier in May Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that five adults who get vaccinated will each win $1 million in the state's "Vax-a-Million" lottery.

The eastern state of Maryland unveiled a lottery program of its own providing up to $2 million to residents who get their shots.

"The goal is just to get those reluctant folks, or people who just haven't thought about it," Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said.

In similar fashion, New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a program that would provide lottery scratch-off tickets to people 18 and older who get vaccinated.

India:

In India, which continues to face a second wave of the virus coupled with a growing anti-vaxxer movement, the central government has offered a cash prize to people who submit photos of themselves getting vaccinated along with a tagline. The 10 best entries are awarded Rs. 5,000 every month till the end of 2021, says the government website.

In April this year, communities in different states also started offering freebies. For example, a goldsmith community in Gujarat’s Rajkot offered a gold nose pin for women and a hand blender for men who take a jab at a camp set up by the community while a restaurant in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh was handing out free biryani to those who had been inoculated.

Hong Kong:

Some businesses have announced incentives including a new flat worth HK$10.8 million ($1.4 million), while restaurants and bars are offering discounts to vaccinated patrons.

The government has also relaxed some COVID-19 rules, such as shortened quarantine time for vaccinated residents, as worries over adverse reactions and a lack of confidence in the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine has hit vaccine demand.

Residents are allowed to choose which vaccine they take, either Sinovac or Germany's BioNTech.

Serbia:

On 5 May, Serbia became the first country to initiate a “cash-for-jabs scheme”.

Serbia's president announced that the country would pay each citizen who gets a Covid jab before the end of May, in what could be the world's first cash-for-jabs scheme.

The Balkans country bought millions of doses -- from Western firms as well as China and Russia -- and briefly became a regional vaccine hub when it offered foreigners the chance to be inoculated.

However, after fully vaccinating some 1.3 million of its seven million people, the drive has started to stall.

Dubai:

In a bid to speed up the vaccination process, Dubai restaurants offered discounted meals to diners who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The diners were required to show a medical certificate proving they have been vaccinated in order to get the discount varying from 20 to 30 percent on the total bill.

China:

China’s success at controlling the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a population that has seemed almost reluctant to get vaccinated.

In major cities like Shanghai and Beijing, the government has relied mostly on sustained messaging and freebies to convince people to get vaccinated.

Shopping malls have offered points at stores or coupons. A temple in Beijing offered free entry to anyone showing proof of vaccination. Shanghai is using buses in its campaign to set up mobile vaccination points.

China also offered its 60 years old and above residents who have gotten their first shot five ‘jin’ (2.5 kilograms or 5 1/2 pounds) of eggs.