From bringing ideas on table to organising relief campaign, how Clubhouse is making virtual conversations more humane

Clubhouse icon seen on a smartphone screen (Image: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Work meetings, parties & weekend hangouts have already moved to online video chats amid the pandemic.

With the rollout of the Clubhouse app first on iOS, and now on Android , “tea shop discussions” and open mic nights have also found their space on the internet.

The Clubhouse Android version was launched in India on May 21 and saw a huge uptick in downloads. On May 30, Clubhouse welcomed 2 million new Android users.

“Voice chats are as close as it gets to real human interaction,” says Nirmal Sarkar, who runs the ‘CryptoHub India’ and ‘FinTalks’ clubs. He aims to spread awareness and educate others through the rooms he hosts.

“We had the chance to talk to Kunal Shivalkar from CoinDCX & Krishna Yogi from Bitdao Network, who shared their valuable insights. This is where Clubhouse truly wins over other social networks,” he adds.

Fardeen Shaikh, who runs the meme-page ‘Andheri West Shitposting’ on Instagram, started a club to interact with his followers in a new way. “I am also a part of the ‘Marketing Ninjas’, ‘Indian Startups’ clubs. I am looking to host weekly events and rooms. There are a lot of amazing people on this app with experience level and expertise in all the things imaginable,” he adds.

“There are so many fun rooms scattered throughout. Late night chill sessions, Music rooms, Poetry, Comedy and even have rooms that raise awareness about physical and mental health,” Shaikh says.

Art advisor & consultant Abhinit Khanna first downloaded the app when he was quarantined. “My father was admitted to a hospital. During this time, I met Dr Sara Khalid, who co-moderated ‘Tehes Nehes’. In the rooms, people would share their daily chaos with a side of poetry, book excerpts, or quotes they found inspiring. The conversations would last for hours,” he says.

The app also helped Khanna when the second COVID wave hit. “Members of a club called ‘Paan Ki Dukaan’ launched a COVID relief campaign that raised over Rs 11 lakh in 2 weeks. We purchased approximately 20 oxygen concentrators for my village in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand,” he adds.

Ahmed Mobashshir’s ‘Urdu Poetry’ club has over 4.2k active members, which he claims is the largest Urdu club on the app. “The idea is to promote the language and satiate our own souls with a literature that appeals after end of a hectic day. We never knew so many people would relate to it,” he explains.

“Even celebrities come as humble beings to listen and get corrected. I love every member and their genuine talent & gratitude. It inspires me to continue the good work,” he adds.

After spending 2 months lurking in a lot of rooms, marketing professional Amit Mishra decided to host a club where he could be confident of speaking. ‘Cricket Stadium’ now has 6k followers. “We have been surprised by multiple international cricketers joining discussions on our club and they were very candid,” he says.

Mishra also started ‘No Gyan Marketing’, where they discuss all things marketing with focus on India. “I started the marketing club to discuss my second passion and use all that I learned from the first club,” he adds.

Chef Pranya Batra enjoys to attend rooms where people talk about their FnB start-ups. “There a lot of clubs focusing on regional food and it’s very interesting as you know you are getting first-hand information,” she says.

Batra started her club ‘Hospitality in India’ with a co-host she happened to meet on the app. The club hosts discussions on favourite food and the best places to eat across India, Growth of FnB startups via social media, and experiences in different cities.

The app is invite-only for now, but users can expect clubs and rooms on even more India-focussed topics as people continue to join the bandwagon. If you are still waiting for your invite, find comfort in the fact that you’re not supposed to talk to strangers on the internet.