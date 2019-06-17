From Avengers to Cyberpunk 2077: Here are the biggest games that debuted at E3 2019

These are some of the most exciting games expected to dazzle you this year Carlsen Martin 1/13 Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 was perhaps one of the most anticipated games at E3 2019. Despite the fact that the game isn’t going to arrive until early next year, CD Projekt Red gave us a lot to be excited about. This sci-fi RPG takes place in an urban, dystopian future with tons of action, adventure and Keanu Reeves; who’s set to assume the role of underworld boss, Johnny Silverhand. From mega-corporations and private security to underworld gangs and drugs, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to include a little bit of everything. And, we’ve not even started talking about the graphics as the game is set to feature real-time ray tracing. 2/13 The Outer Worlds | While Cyberpunk 2077 had an amazing E3 this year, it isn’t going unchallenged. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Private Division, Outer Worlds, a Fallout-style RPG, is set to launch later in October. The Outer Worlds features a space western backdrop and is set in the far reaches of a distant space colony. The game adopts a magical sandbox feel with fights requiring a tactical approach. 3/13 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 | Nintendo dropped a sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at E3 2019. One more of those 2020 releases, Breath of the Wild 2 looks incredible and could hint towards co-op gameplay with both Link and Zelda fighting in tandem. 4/13 Halo Infinite | Microsoft had a pretty successful run at E3 2019, with Halo Infinite debuting at one of its big stars. Halo Infinite won’t be out until next year and will launch on the next-gen Xbox console. Despite not seeing any gameplay, the in-engine cinematic showed off compelling story hooks and an impressive looking game. Halo Infinite debuted as the first confirmed game to launch on the next Xbox, codenamed Scarlett. 5/13 Baldur's Gate 3 | It has been over two decades since the release of the first Baldur’s Gate, which put role-playing maestros BioWare on the map. Larian Studios will take the lead with Baldur’s Gate III as BioWare steps aside. While we only got a teaser of the new Baldur’s Gate at E3, it is still a reason for celebration as Larian prepares to bring this classic back to the spotlight. 6/13 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | EA may have not had a press conference at E3 2019, but that hardly stopped them from getting out some major announcement. One of EA’s and developer, Respawn’s finest moments came in the form of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. With the release date set for November 2019, Respawn gave us a slice of Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay, and boy was it impressive. Apart from stellar graphics, Fallen Order also gets incredible combat mechanics, allowing players to use the Force and Lightsabers to tear through enemies. This is certainly one to look forward too. 7/13 Wolfenstein: Youngblood | E3 2018 wasn’t very kind on Bethesda. However, the studio is making a big comeback in 2019 addressing key issues in Fallout 76, bringing the Elder Scrolls: Blades to the Switch and introducing Ghostwire: Tokyo. Despite all the announcements, Wolfenstein: Youngblood stood out as the most impressive. The game lets players assume the role of series protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz’s twin daughters (Jess and Soph). Youngblood will offer a cooperative, two-player experience or a single-player adventure with a whole lot of killing Nazis. Wolfenstein: Youngblood is releasing July 26th on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and the Nintendo Switch platforms. 8/13 Gears 5 | Microsoft makes yet another entry to the list. This time with Gears 5, the highly anticipated to Gears of War 4. Gears 5 is set to pump some fresh blood into the Gears of War series, which seemed stagnant for the last couple of years. Unlike Halo Infinite, Gears 5 will debut in September this year. This third-person, co-op shooter is likely to deliver a compelling story coupled with formidable gameplay. 9/13 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | No gaming event can conclude without a Call of Duty game, and E3 2019 was no exception. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare gets a much-needed reboot with better graphics, gameplay and a more grounded story. The new Modern Warfare’s combat system will feature modern-day tactical realism, rather than axing historical battles and cybernetic enhancements. Modern Warfare will release late this year in October. The fan-favourite first-person shooter is also set to support real-time ray tracing. 10/13 Watch Dogs Legion: | Ubisoft gave gamers a lot to look forward too in the form of a new Rainbow Six game, new content coming to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a new storybook adventure (Gods & Monsters) and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. But the studio’s showstopper came in the form of Watch Dogs Legion. Set in the near-future, post-Brexit London, Legion looks like a graphical masterpiece with a brilliant storyline. Watch Dogs Legion lets players assume control over virtually any character in the game to build up a diverse squad of vigilante hackers. 11/13 Doom Eternal | Doom Eternal got a confirmed release date at E3 2019. The game is set to arrive in November 2019 and looks stellar with support for real-time ray tracing. Doom Eternal is also set to get two single-player DLC releases as part of its "Year One" post-launch content. This fps allows players to assume the role of DOOM Slayer, who returns to Earth, now a planet plagued with demons after a major invasion. Bethesda is bringing Doom Eternal to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. 12/13 Avengers Game | We’ve known about an Avengers game for quite a while now, and at E3 2019, Square Enix went all out in showcasing the much-anticipated superhero adventure. And, even though the trailer may have been a bit disappointing, graphically, the game exceeds expectations. This superhero adventure has to potential to surpass all others that have come before that is if Square can deliver a compelling storyline. 13/13 FIFA 20 Volta Football | We simply had to conclude our list with a fan-favourite in the form of EA’s FIFA 20. The 27th instalment of the FIFA series promises to take gameplay to the next level with advanced ball physics system and more authentic game flow. According to EA, the reworked gameplay is described as “Football Intelligence”. Apart from the usual leagues, tournaments and other modes, FIFA 20 will include a Volta Football mode, taking players back to the streets, where trickery and fancy footwork is the name of the game. FIFA 20 will be out in September 2019 and will feature its fair share of content with better graphics and gameplay. First Published on Jun 17, 2019 05:33 pm