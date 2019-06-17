From Avengers to Cyberpunk 2077: Here are the biggest games that debuted at E3 2019

FIFA 20 Volta Football | We simply had to conclude our list with a fan-favourite in the form of EA’s FIFA 20. The 27th instalment of the FIFA series promises to take gameplay to the next level with advanced ball physics system and more authentic game flow. According to EA, the reworked gameplay is described as “Football Intelligence”. Apart from the usual leagues, tournaments and other modes, FIFA 20 will include a Volta Football mode, taking players back to the streets, where trickery and fancy footwork is the name of the game. FIFA 20 will be out in September 2019 and will feature its fair share of content with better graphics and gameplay.