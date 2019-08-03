Friendship Day 2019: The best gadgets you can gift to your friends

There’s no doubt that techies love gadgets. With friendship day just round the corner, there’s no better gift – for friends or family – than gadgets. Here are some exciting ideas if you have a friend in love with gadgets.

If your friend is a gamer who is desperately need of an upgrade, here are a few good peripherals you can get him/her.

Gamepads or mobile gaming accessories are a great way of telling PUBG Mobile players they need to ‘go pro’ or ‘give up’.

Logitech G502 – The Logitech G502 is one of the best overall gaming mouses in the market. It features an adjustable weight system, programmable RGB lighting, 11 customisable buttons, onboard memory and a high-performance HERO 16K sensor.

MSI Vigor S11 – The Vigor offers the tactility of a mechanical key in the form factor of a membrane switch. It is equipped with 6-zone RGB LED lighting, comes with a wrist rest and is water-resistant, a great upgrade from the old mouse and keyboard combo.

A mat in itself isn’t a great gift, but what about one which doubles as a wireless charger? ROQ is a soft Gaming keyboard mat that doubles as a 10W wireless charger with RGB LED lighting.

For every friend who desperately requires a gaming peripheral update, there always another one who needs to start playing new video games.

Bluetooth headphones are the best gift you can give an audiophile who hasn’t embraced the wireless trend yet. You can also help contribute to a techie’s smart home with smart bulbs or smart speakers.

Smart Bulbs are an excellent way of lighting up a room. The good thing about having an RGB smart bulb is that it gives you the ability to change the colour of the light depending on whether you are throwing a party, watching a movie or studying.

If your friend doesn’t have a voice-activated speaker, you should definitely get him one. Google and Amazon feature several voice-activated speakers available at different prices. The boAt Stone 700A is a waterproof speaker with built-in Alexa support. You can also get an Amazon Echo Input to make an AUX or Bluetooth enabled speaker a Smart Speaker.

If you have a friend still living in the world before smart TVs, Google’s Chromecast or Amazon’s Fire Stick would make an excellent gift for him/her.