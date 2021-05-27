Friends theme song 'I’ll be there for you' garners over 137 million streams globally on Spotify: Report

FRIENDS Reunion Trailer. Image source: hbomaxPOP | originals

The main cast of 90's hit American TV show Friends gets together one last time for an unscripted special episode titled Friends: The Reunion today. Ever since the trailer of Friends: The Reunion dropped, fans have been excited to see Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Pheobe on the sets of Friends once again.

According to the insights shared by Spotify on how its users across the globe and in India have been preparing for the reunion, the iconic Friends theme song 'I’ll be there for you' by The Rembrandts has garnered over 137 million streams globally while Phoebe’s Smelly Cat has also been streamed 1.5 million times, reported Hindustan Times.

When it comes to streaming of the official ‘Friends’ playlist on Spotify, India is followed by Turkey, Germany, USA and Brazil for the most streams on this playlist. Soon after the trailer for Friends: The Reunion was released, the Friends playlist also saw an 80 percent increase. Spotify also witnessed streams on the Friends playlist 4,000 percent higher this year compared to three years ago, and over 200 percent higher than the same time last year.

The special episode, which started stream on ZEE5 from May 27 at 12:30 pm in India, brought back Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston to reminisce their time on the iconic show.

Apart from the lead actors, the reunion episode will see guest appearances by David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.