Friends Reunion finds a spot in Mumbai Police's witty COVID-19 awareness advisory

In a bid to create awareness around COVID-19, Mumbai Police in its new advisory gave a witty and quirky twist to the much-hyped and upcoming Friends reunion special.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the Friends reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the Mumbai Police shared a screenshot from the teaser of the show, released on May 14 by HBO Max. It showed the core cast walking with their back towards the camera. Mumbai Police captioned the post, "'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will ‘be there for you’ #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #takingoncorona #friendsreunion."

Titled, Friends: The Reunion, the special based on the the iconic series will premiere on HBO Max on May 27. However, HBO Max is not available in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show