Friends Reunion finds a spot in Mumbai Police's witty COVID-19 awareness advisory

The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the "Friends" reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of Covid-19.

Moneycontrol News
May 15, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST

In a bid to create awareness around COVID-19, Mumbai Police in its new advisory gave a witty and quirky twist to the much-hyped and upcoming Friends reunion special.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the Friends reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the Mumbai Police shared a screenshot from the teaser of the show, released on May 14 by HBO Max. It showed the core cast walking with their back towards the camera. Mumbai Police captioned the post, "'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will ‘be there for you’ #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #takingoncorona #friendsreunion."

Titled, Friends: The Reunion, the special based on the the iconic series will premiere on HBO Max on May 27. However, HBO Max is not available in India.

In addition to the iconic cast of six members, HBO Max revealed that Friends: The Reunion will feature a number of special guests including the likes of David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Covid-19 pandemic #Friends reunion teaser #Mumbai police
first published: May 15, 2021 05:25 pm

