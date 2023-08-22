Freshworks employees celebrate Madras Day, CEO's entry ft. Rajinikanth. Watch

Girish Mathrubootham is the CEO and founder of Freshworks.

Nasdaq-listed software as a service (SaaS) company Freshworks celebrated Madras Day by paying a tribute to the city, as it compared its own journey to that of the Tamil Nadu capital and how the company has embraced the spirit of Chennai (formerly known as Madras).

“At Freshworks Chennai, everyday is fun but today is Madras Day special celebration. Happy Madras Day everyone,” Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The company has produced a video featuring its employees dancing to the famous “Pettai Rap”, the hit song from the 90s Tamil film “Kadhalan”. The four minute-plus video shot inside the company office is titled “Freshworks, Proudly 'Made in Madras'”.





“In 1996, with very little cash in my pocket, but a heart full of dreams, I was among the millions who migrated to Madras… At Freshworks, we’ve always been proud that we are made in Madras. When we come to work day in and day out… We want to make sure that Madras is proud of Freshworks,” Mathrubootham says in the end of the video, with no less than a Rajinikanth poster behind him.

Chennai is celebrating its 384th birthday – known as Madras Day - on August 22. The city started as an English settlement known as Fort St. George. Madras came into being on August 22, 1639, when East India Company (EIC) signed land deed in the village of Madraspatnam.

Earlier this month, Freshworks booked 2,200 tickets of Rajinikanth-starrer “Jailer” for its employees, Girish Mathrubootham,a Rajinikanth fan, had said.

Founded in 2010 by Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy as Freshdesk, the company rebranded as Freshworks in 2017. The company is headquartered in California. In September 2021, Freshworks became the first Indian SaaS firm to go public on the US stock exchanges.