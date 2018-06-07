Frenchman begins swim across Pacific Ocean to raise awareness about plastic pollution

French-born long-distance swimmer Ben Lecomte, has begun swimming across the Pacific Ocean in an attempt to raise awareness about ocean pollution.

Starting from Japan’s east coast, the 51-year-old will swim across the Pacific Ocean and will end his journey in San Francisco, United States.

If he finishes his journey, Lecomte will set a world record by becoming the first man to swim across the Pacific Ocean.

Lecomte has said that he wants to raise awareness about marine life and how it is being harmed by pollution caused by humans. He also explained that he is concerned about the effect of plastic pollution of the marine habitat.

To achieve his target, Lecomte will have to swim for eight hours a day for six months, with an average of 30 miles per day.

Lecomte will be accompanied by crew members, doctors and researchers from 12 scientific institutions, including NASA and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The researchers will be gathering samples and conducting studies. They will be focusing on how Fukushima disaster in Japan may have affected the area and effects of the swim on Lecomte’s body.

The research team will also focus on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a part of the ocean where plastic and debris have accumulated in an area greater than three times the size of France.

“More than six years of preparations have led to this moment. Finally, ready to start my swim across the Pacific Ocean,” Lecomte wrote on Twitter.

Starting off his new journey, Lecomte said, “I am very anxious to start right now. I am not an Olympic swimmer, but I am an adventurer in the way that I push my limits."

Lecomte had successfully completed the Atlantic Ocean swim in 1998.