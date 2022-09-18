English
    French Spiderman: 60-year-old climbs 48-storey building in Paris

    “I want to send people the message that being 60 is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things,” Alain Robert said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 18, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    Alain Robert climbs without a harness, with his bare hands, a pair of climbing shoes, and a bag of chalk powder to absorb the sweat.

    France's Alain Robert has climbed many of the world’s tallest buildings, but when he turned 60 last month, he set a new goal for himself. The free solo climber, also known as the “French Spiderman”, on Saturday scaled a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris, fulfilling the goal.

    Dressed in red, Robert scaled up the 187-metre Tour Total building and raised his arms once he reached the top.

    “I want to send people the message that being 60 is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things,” he said“I promised myself several years ago that when I reached 60, I would climb that tower again because 60 symbolises retirement age in France and I thought that was a nice touch.”

    This, however, was not the first time that Robert scaled up the Tour Total building. He's done in multiple times to raise awareness about climate action.

    But often, Robert climbs buildings without the required permissions and has been arrested several times in different countries including the UK and Germany. Also, being a solo climber, he climbs without a harness, with his bare hands, a pair of climbing shoes, and a bag of chalk powder to absorb the sweat.

    His feats, however, have earned him a spot among the greatest climbers in history. Speaking about the secret to his success, Robert said, “In my game there’s life on one side, death on the other. It’s either fear or focus.”

    Robert also admitted that he does feel scared while climbing buildings without a harness, but once he starts climbing the fear vanishes. “Before a climb, I’m afraid," he said, but once he starts the climb, "I become a different fella (and) enter another world.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alain Robert #France #Paris #solo climbetr
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 02:46 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.