French firm makes first commercial implant of artificial heart: All you need to know

The company secured a European CE marking in December 2020 for sale of the Aeson prosthetic heart as a "bridge to transplant".

For the first time, the commercial implant of an artificial heart that may give patients up to five years of extra life was announced by French prosthetics maker CARMAT (ALCAR.PA) on July 19. The firm founded in 2008 claimed that it implanted its Aeson artificial heart at a hospital in Italy into an Italian patient awaiting a transplant.

The operation "was performed by the team headed by heart surgeon Dr Ciro Maiello at the Azienda Ospedaliera dei Colli hospital in Naples, one of the centres with the greatest experience in the field of artificial hearts in Italy," the firm said in a statement.

What is the artificial heart like?

According to doctors, this device which intends to replace a real heart weighs a little less than a kilogram almost three times as much as an average healthy human heart. The device mimics heart muscle contractions and contains sensors that adapt the blood flow to the patient's moves.

The heart surfaces that come into contact with human blood are made partly from bovine tissue instead of synthetic materials such as plastic, which can cause blood clots.

What CARMAT currently aims at?

The French biomedical firm said in a press release that it intends to focus its Aeson artificial heart marketing efforts on Germany, and address one or two other EU countries, including Italy, in a more opportunistic way. The firm expects around a dozen medical centres to be trained and commercially active by the end of 2021.

Since it obtained CE marking for its artificial heart as a bridge to transplant in December 2020, CARMAT held talks from scientific and medical as well as contractual perspectives, notably with the twenty most active German hospitals in the field of mechanical assistance.

This assessment has been confirmed by the cardiac surgery teams at Duke University Hospital in the United States, who recently estimated the number of new cases of heart failure in that country at 100,000 per year, with only 3,000 to 4,000 of these patients currently able to benefit from a heart transplant, concluding that a substantial portion of the remaining 96,000 patients could potentially benefit from CARMAT’s solution.

Artificial implant, what next?

CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world’s leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure.

By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is continuously connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States, reported Reuters.

With agency inputs