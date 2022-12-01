 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
French baguette gets UNESCO heritage status. What Emmanuel Macron said

AFP
Dec 01, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

More than six billion baguettes are baked every year in France, according to the National Federation of French Bakeries.

Emmanuel Macron praised the UNESCO recognition of baguette.

The French baguette -- "250 grams of magic and perfection", in the words of President Emmanuel Macron, and one of the abiding symbols of the nation -- was given UNESCO heritage status on Wednesday.

The bread, with its crusty exterior and soft middle, has remained a quintessential part of French life long after other stereotypes like berets and strings of garlic have fallen by the wayside.

More than six billion are baked every year in France, according to the National Federation of French Bakeries, and the UN agency's "intangible cultural heritage status" honours the tradition.

"It celebrates a whole culture: the daily ritual, a structural element of a meal, synonymous with sharing and conviviality," said UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay.

Speaking from Washington during a visit to the United States, Emmanuel Macron praised the UNESCO recognition of French "know-how".

"This is something inimitable," he said.