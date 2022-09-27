English
    French airport shut down after plane ends up in water. Pics are viral

    A French airport was shut down for two-and-a-half days after an airplane overshot the runway and ended up in a lake on Saturday.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 27, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
    Montpellier airport was closed for two-and-a-half days (Image credit: BEA_Aero/Twitter)

    French authorities shut down the airport in the southern city of Montpellier after the cargo plane left the runway during landing and ended up with its nose and engine in a nearby lake.

    According to The Independent, the Boeing 737 aircraft, belonging to West Atlantic, arrived in Montpellier in the early hours of Saturday. During landing, however, it overshot the runway.

    France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) posted photographs of the airplane at the edge of the lake, its nose dipped in water and body perched on land.


    No casualties were reported in the accident. Three crew members who were present inside the cargo plane managed to escape without injuries.

    Montpellier airport was shut down for two-and-a-half days while the plane was removed. All flights to and from the airport were cancelled, rescheduled or diverted to Marseille in view of the accident. The airport, one of the 10 busiest in France, was shut down for both passenger and cargo planes.

    "We will not reopen the airport as long as the aircraft is on the runway and the investigation is not finished," an airport source, who asked not to be named, had told AFP shortly after the plane’s accident.
    Moneycontrol News
