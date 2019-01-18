App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Free-to-play arena: How does Fortnite rack-up a $3-billion profit?

Unlike other free-to-play games, where you can buy stuff that will give you an upper hand against opponents, purchases that you make in Fortnite are purely cosmetic

Carlsen Martin
Fortnite is a massively popular online video game available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android platforms. Since its release in 2017, Fortnite’s player-base has grown by the tens of millions. Fortnite creator Epic Games grossed a $3 billion profit in 2018, despite the game being created only a year ago. So how does a free-to-play game make money?

Unlike other free-to-play games, where you can buy stuff that will give you an upper hand against opponents, purchases that you make in Fortnite are purely cosmetic. The game racks in billions of dollars by selling players a $10 Battle Pass at the beginning of every season as well as digital clothes, weapons, dances and reactions.

A study conducted in November 2018, put iPhone users spending in Fortnite at approximately $1.23 million daily. Considering Android users are far higher in number than iOS users, you can only imagine the kind of spending that is involved. Also, one more thing to consider is that Fortnite is available on every gaming platform out there. Fortnite is by no means a game that demands graphics-heavy performance and is easily accessible to all platform users. With approximately 125 million people already playing the game, offering cosmetic changes to a character for a premium can be highly rewarding.

While in-game progression will help you unlock new digital items, genuinely standing out will require you to make in-game purchases. While some games offer loot boxes to manipulate you like a casino, drawing you in with the dopamine hit with the luck of the draw, Fortnite uses a straight-forward virtual currency method, known as V-Bucks.

Players can d seasonal sales to primarily reminding you how stupid you are for not taking advantage of these deals. Most popular free-to-play games with a massive player base rely on microtransactions to help them make money.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 02:21 pm

tags #Fortnite #gaming #online gaming

