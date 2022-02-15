Free Fire ban a setback for e-sports, livelihood prospects, say Indian gamers

The ban on Free Fire has blindsided fans in India who made a living playing the survival shooter game and those who planned to participate in upcoming tournaments.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, citing security concerns, recommended a ban on 54 mobile applications on February 14, including Garena International’s Free Fire, which became popular in India after PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) was banned in September 2020.

Players said bans on mobile games were making it difficult for them to build a career in e-sports.

“I’m a YouTuber and my whole family is dependent on income that comes to me from streaming Free Fire,” Dhanu Dino, a professional Free Fire content creator and YouTuber, told Moneycontrol. “Now, we have no income source because this game is banned.”

Ajay, whose gaming channel on YouTube called Total Gaming has 31.2 million subscribers, noted that a gamer would earn on average about Rs 2-3 lakh through brand collaborations for livestreaming games.

“Extremely popular ones can even earn up to Rs 8-9 lakh per branded livestream. The ones falling in the latter category are just about 4-5 (gamers) in numbers in India,” he added.

Plans changed

Hariraman, aka PVS Gaming, a professional Free Fire player, said he was discouraged by the ban on Free Fire.

“As a Free Fire e-sports player, I had plans and strategies in mind that would enable me and my team to increase ability. The plan my team and I were putting together for the next world cup series has now fallen through,” he said.

India is Free Fire’s top market in terms of downloads. Free Fire-Illuminate generated close to 55 million downloads in India across the App Store and Google Play during 2021, while Free Fire Max was installed close to 13 million times following its launch in September 2021, according to estimates shared by app intelligence firm Sensor Tower with Moneycontrol .

Free Fire has been investing heavily in e-sports and had two tournaments in the pipeline in 2022 with a prize pool of Rs 1.35 crore each.

“Garena, the publisher of Free Fire, had a roadmap for the whole year and getting banned has a huge impact on the industry. Indian players who were winning in the Indian circuit were also getting opportunities in the international circuit. The content creators will also be impacted because of the ban,” said Anurag Khurana, founder of Penta Esports, an online gaming platform that organises leagues and tournaments in the country.

Dino said the ban will affect everyone – e-sport players and YouTubers.

“I play Free Fire to make entertaining content for my YouTube channel. I play for more than seven hours a day. I can’t find any alternatives to play. Free Fire is the biggest online mobile game in India,” the gamer added.

Dino said the only alternative to Free Fire he can think of is Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), but that means starting his career again from scratch.

Pranav Panpalia, founder of influencer marketing firm OpraahFx and gaming company OP Gaming, pointed out that Free Fire has more than 65-70 million active users in India.

“Free Fire is the game that penetrated e-sports deeply in India mainly for the reason that it could be played on low-end devices too,” he said.

“Therefore, it is extremely popular among tier-2 and tier-3 cities, probably even more than PUBG.”

Panpalia said Free Fire could have helped make the emerging concept of Metaverse known in rural households.

“India’s biggest gamer is a pro-Free Fire player, so the business may see some hurdles,” he said. “Gamers who were solely dependent on Free Fire and its tournaments will witness a major roadblock.”

Large community

Pritam Das, 29, a fitness trainer in Bandel, a small town in West Bengal, has played Free Fire for about three years. He said he preferred the game because it was not big in size, but is unsure if there is another game that he would switch to after the ban.

Sagar Nair, cofounder of Qlan, a social network for gamers, said the Free Fire community is one of the largest and fastest-growing e-sports communities in India.

“The sudden banning of the game has surely blindsided a massive number of gamers. We’ve seen this happen before with the PUBG ban and if we are to learn from it, it seems like it may as well be a long-drawn battle to bring back the game,” Nair said.

Nair said Indian gamers do have an alternative in the form of Free Fire Max, which is still available for download.

Lokesh Suji, director of the Esports Federation of India and vice president of the Asian Esports Federation, said the ban on Free Fire will result in diversification in the gaming industry and will encourage local video gaming developers.

However, Hariraman said the sudden banning of online games may cause developers to stop coming to India.

“Indians are more into mobile gaming than PC gaming. Due to government restrictions, mobile games are no longer trusted,” he added.