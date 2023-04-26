 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Freddie Mercury’s worldly possessions will be sold at auction

Bloomberg
Apr 26, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

It’s expected to bring in more than £6 million ($7.4 million), although the lots are still being catalogued, so totals and estimates could change.

Every object will be taken from Mercury’s London home, known as Garden Lodge

This September, Sotheby’s London will host an expansive sale from the late pop superstar Freddie Mercury, with an estimated 1,500 items to be sold over the course of six auctions. It’s expected to bring in more than £6 million ($7.4 million), although the lots are still being catalogued, so totals and estimates could change.

Every object will be taken from Mercury’s London home, known as Garden Lodge, which he bequeathed to his friend Mary Austin upon his death from AIDS-related complications in 1991. Austin has occupied the house ever since, and has “cared and loved these objects very carefully over the years,” says David Macdonald, head of single owner sales at Sotheby’s London. “I don’t think Mary used the things as Freddie did. I think she saw herself as a curator and caretaker—that was her overarching view of it.”

As a result, Macdonald says, visiting the house was like entering a time capsule. “I’ve never seen something like it,” he says. “It felt very archaeological, going into that space.” Clothes, he says, are still hung in closets; fine china and silver appear as Mercury left it. “On one of my first days I opened a trunk and inside was a silver Tiffany moustache comb,” he says. “It was like, ‘Oh my God, of course.’”

With only a few exceptions, the contents of the house will be put up for sale. “For many years now, I have had the joy and privilege of living surrounded by all the wonderful things that Freddie sought out and so loved,” Austin said in a statement. “But the years have passed, and the time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life.” A portion of the proceeds will go to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.