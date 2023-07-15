Woman struck by meteorite in ‘astronomically rare’ event

A woman in France was hit by a meteorite in her home (Representational image)

A woman in France was enjoying coffee with a friend when she was struck by a meteorite. The incredibly rare event was reported from the village of Alsace in eastern France. According to a report in local paper Dernière Nouvelles d’Alsace, the woman was having coffee with a friend on her terrace on July 6 when she heard a loud boom.

“I heard a big 'Poom' coming from the roof next to us. In the second that followed, I felt a shock on the ribs. I thought it was an animal, a bat!” the woman told the news outlet. “We thought it was a piece of cement, the one we apply to the ridge tiles. But it didn't have the colour.”

She said the stone bounced off the roof and struck her chest, leaving a bruise.

The woman, who has not been identified, later got the rock examined by geologist Dr Thierry Rebmann, who confirmed its extra-terrestrial origins. The geologist said the meteorite contained a mixture of iron and silicon, which in itself is not rare. However, to have a meteor fall on a person is extremely rare.

“Finding a meteor is already uncommon, but to be in direct contact and have it fall on you, that is astronomically rare,” Dr Rebmann said.

He added that it is all the more rare to find meteors in temperate climate zones like France. In fact, there have only been five recorded instances of meteorites landing in France in the 21st century.

“It's very rare, in our temperate environments to find them. They merge with other elements. On the other hand, in a desert environment, we can find them more easily,” said Dr Rebmann, who has recommended the rock be studied further so its origins can be determined.