This town will change its name for a year. Here's why

Jan 05, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

Pantin in France is set to become Pantine. But the move is largely symbolic as there will be no changes to road signs on the outskirts of town, or in the municipality's official communications.

A French mayor has announced that his town's name will take on the feminine form for a year to raise awareness about gender equality.

Bertrand Kern, the socialist mayor of Pantin outside Paris, announced the move in a New Year's video message on Twitter earlier this week.

"Pantin will for a year be called Pantine," he said, adding an 'e' to its name to highlight "equality between women and men" and the struggle to end "violence against women".

A noun can often be made feminine in French by adding an 'e' on the end.

He hoped it would be "a wake-up call for this equality between women and men, which is still not perfect -- even if there have been improvements in recent years."

Women are still "less well paid than men", and their place in the public domain is "not always well accepted by men", he said.