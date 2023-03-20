This country has banned parents from sharing their children’s photos on social media

French lawmakers have approved a new legislation to help protect privacy of children on the internet. As per the law, parents in the country will be prohibited from sharing photos of their children without their permission. The French National Assembly unanimously approved the law.

The proposal was presented by Member of Parliament (MP) Bruno Studer, who said that the objective of the law was to empower parents and to make the younger generation realise that parents did not have complete right over their image.

Studer also said that more than half of the photographs exchanged on child pornography platforms were initially shared by parents on social media.

"The first two articles aim to establish the protection of privacy as one of the responsibilities of parents as holders of parental authority, for which they must obviously involve the child," Studer said.

Moneycontrol News