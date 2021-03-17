Framing Britney Spears: Documentary on Discovery+ shows pop diva's rise and fall

Framing Britney Spears is available in India on Discovery+. [Image: Instagram/britneyspears]

For the last few weeks, the New York Times-produced documentary Framing Britney Spears was the subject of intense discussion (until the now infamous Royal expose on Oprah’s show, that is). Fans and the curious were hunting for ways to watch the 75-minute spotlight on the American, former teen sensation’s checkered life. The film is now available in India on the Discovery+ app.

In a news feature style documentary, with several talking heads interspersed with archival footage and a commentary binding the storyline, there is little new material here for the Britney Army. Fan blogs and podcasts are other sources of information. More than a tell-all or expose, Framing Britney Spears is a succinct snapshot of Britney’s talent and rise to fame, the downside of early success and what life in a fishbowl can do to a teenager. Missing are the voices of those closest to the drama – the Spears family itself.

Focussing on the career and life of the Grammy winning singer-songwriter, the filmmakers train their lens on the conservatorship that she has been living with since 2008. As per the dictionary definition, a ‘conservator’ is ‘a person, official, or institution designated to take over and protect the interests of an incompetent’.

The court assigned this position to her father Jamie Spears. But, those close to Britney question the veracity of designating her ‘incompetent’ and the inexplicable assignment of the conservatorship to her father. According to the documentary, Jamie Spears appears to have had little involvement in his daughter’s life and career, but is now controlling her $60-million estate.

While fans have been running a #FreeBritney movement to support the star in her legal efforts to extricate herself from this arrangement, Jamie’s lawyers aver that his guardianship has helped get the troubled pop star’s finances and life back on track.

Now a 39-year-old mother of two, Britney got her first break with The Mickey Mouse Club in 1992. She was just 17 when she released her debut album Baby One More Time in 1999. For the 20-plus years since, for the paparazzi and tabloids, she has been the gift that keeps on giving. It includes celebrity relationships, an acrimonious divorce, custody battle and public meltdowns, not to mention a number of hit albums.

Director Samantha Stark’s film largely builds up to the conservatorship, the outrage thereafter and the ongoing legal battle. However, the film reveals barely anything about Jamie in the years when his daughter’s celebrity was skyrocketing. We learn that he was bankrupt at one point though the most pertinent information about him is shared by a record company executive who recalls him saying, "My daughter’s gonna be so rich she’s gonna buy me a boat."

While the film falls short in terms of deep research or revelations, it certainly evokes sympathy for Spears whose trajectory follows the pattern of many young prodigies and stars whose careers are propelled by parents who sniff out a cash dispensing machine but do not equip their children with the tools or offer the support to guide them through fame, success and failure.

As the film says, to understand where Britney is now, you have to understand where she came from. But more importantly, what she endured. As a female pop star during the reign of boy bands, she faced overt sexism, misogyny and scrutiny. In a pre #metoo world, a talk show host got away with asking her about her breasts. And how can one forget that Rolling Stones magazine photoshoot that unabashedly objectified the teen star.

Britney Spears went from being the darling of the paparazzi and tabloids to their favourite whipping horse. They caught her at the shops, in her car, outside the courtroom, shaving her head bald, at gas stations, everywhere.

A similar, insatiable appetite for celebrity pictures and gossip has grown in Bollywood too with the paparazzi chasing cars and stalking stars to capture them in various ‘looks’ and, in particular, awkward and embarrassing poses. Recall the hounding of Rhea Chakraborty and her family last year. An entire economy and profession is thriving on judgmental headlines and scandal.

In spite of an entourage, and painful control over their time and availability, celebrities cannot escape the mobile phone lens. A yesteryears diva once told a current day Bollywood star how the latter should enjoy the attention of the reporters and photographers. Interest in your life – good or bad -- is an endorsement of your popularity and relevance, she said. Maybe the older star, accustomed to the glare of lights, could not define her place in the world when she no longer had an audience to play to.

There is a cautionary tale in Framing Britney Spears, a story of control, identity, greed and heartbreak, one that is still unfolding.

