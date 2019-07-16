App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Four Apple iPhone models go off-the-shelf in India, here’s why

Previously, iPhone SE was the cheapest variant available, priced at Rs 21,500. Now, iPhone 6s will be the cheapest model available in India, priced at around Rs 29,500.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Pixabay)
Representational Image (Pixabay)

Four of Apple’s lower-range smartphones have reportedly been taken off the shelves in India. The iPhone models that will no longer be available include iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 6s Plus. They are already out of stock on Amazon India, and though Flipkart still has a few on sale, buying the entry-level iPhones will dig a deeper hole in the pocket in future. However, as per information available on Apple’s website, all the four models will still be available in the United States.

A leading trade partner of Apple has revealed that the reason behind the move is to stop Apple India from chasing more sales by offering discounts, since it brings down the profit margin. It is believed that phasing out these four iPhone models would hike the average selling price of the smartphones in the country, thereby increasing both revenue and profit.

The company’s new strategy is to focus on driving value in India instead of volume. Going by that, the four models were taken off shelves, thus increasing the value of entry-level iPhones in the country by Rs 8,000.

According to a report by the Economic Times, traders have been informed by the Apple sales team that iPhone 6s will become the entry-level model available in India once the existing stock is over.

Previously, iPhone SE was the cheapest variant available, priced at Rs 21,500. The iPhone 6s, on the other hand, is priced at around Rs 29,500.

This move may plummet iPhone sales in India, but given the focus is on pushing the sales of the latest models, it won’t be much of a concern. That apart, the firm is currently working on its upcoming iOS 13, which will be able to support 22 Indian languages, navigation tools and maps, and Siri, which will now be able to comprehend English spoken with an Indian accent.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 02:36 pm

