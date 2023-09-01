Founder rates Bengaluru on safety, food and more. How it stacks up against Gurgaon, Mumbai

Bengaluru scored lowest in terms of infrastructure in Saumil Tripathi's assessment

Saumil Tripathi, the co-founder and CEO of Grapevine, has started a debate on Twitter by rating Bengaluru against three other cities that he has lived in – Gurgaon, Mumbai and San Francisco. Tripathi rated the four cities on various criteria – including food, infrastructure, weather, housing, safety, ‘techbro’ culture and more.

“I moved to Bangalore exactly 6 months ago. So I feel like I am qualified by now to rate Bangalore against the other 3 cities that I have lived in before,” wrote the founder of Grapevine, an anonymous community app for Indian professionals. Trpathi also put out a disclaimer – “Please don’t get angry at any of my opinions as they’re obviously subjective and personal.”

The first criteria he rated Bengaluru on was food – where the city scored 8 out of 10. In contrast, Gurgaon in Haryana won in this category with an impressive 10 out of 10.

In terms of infrastructure, Bengaluru again scored the lowest with 6 out of 10, same as Mumbai. Gurgaon and San Francisco both pipped Bengaluru with 9 and 10 respectively.

The categories where Bengaluru ranked better than the other Indian cities were weather (no surprises there), tech ecosystem, and “How peak is the peak Techbro.”

In terms of safety, Gurgaon scored lowest with 4 out of 10, while San Francisco was marginally better at 5 out of 10. Bengaluru was rated 8 out of 10. Mumbai – the city that never sleeps -- won in that category with 9 out of 10.

Tripathi’s post has racked up nearly 70,000 views on Twitter (now called X). Many in the comments section agreed with his assessment.

“Housing ? Expensive - yes in Bangalore. But I find the apartments nicer than other cities you have mentioned,” wrote one commenter. “How peak is the peak Techbro is definetly a good parameter,” another joked.