Fossil Sport launched in India in two different sizes, starts at Rs 17,995

Fashion brand Fossil has introduced a new smartwatch called Fossil Sport in India. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and has been launched for Rs 17,995.

Fossil Sport has been launched in India in two sizes of 41mm and 43mm. Both the models come in nylon and aluminium cases with is different colours and 28 different watch straps.

It comes with a round dial that has a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 390 PPI. Depending upon the usage, Fossil claims that the 350 mAh battery on the smartwatch can last for over 24 hours on a single charge, and can even last for two days if used on battery saver mode. The smartwatch also supports magnetic and wireless charging.

Fossil Sport comes integrated with a heart-rate monitoring system, NFC, GPS, and support for third-party services. Other sensors include an altimeter and ambient light sensor. It runs on the latest Google Android Wear OS and comes pre-installed with Spotify and Moonlight.

Fossil has also created three new watch faces that can be integrated with Google Fit to show progress for different activities like Move minutes, heart points, etc., which Google had designed based on recommendations by World Health Organisation (WHO).