‘Fortune-tellers’ scam Chinese woman out of Rs 1.5 lakh. She wanted love spells for boyfriend

A Chinese woman gave 13,000 yuan to scammers posing as fortune-tellers in a desperate attempt to win back her boyfriend. The scammers convinced her to buy “magic rituals” and “love spells,” promising they would help win her ex back, South China Morning Post reported.

The woman, surnamed Mai, first came across the fake fortune-tellers through a Douyin video in October. Over the following weeks, they convinced her to shell out 13,000 yuan (Rs 1.5 lakh approximately) on rituals they said would bring her luck in her love life.

According to the report, these included a “reunion ritual” where the woman was sent a video of two candles – one burning to suggest that her ex-boyfriend’s new relationship would also burn out, and the other shaped like a heart to symbolise her good luck in love.

The scammers also convinced her to buy a week-long “black magic” ritual in which they promised to borrow the powers of the devil to ensure her ex would think of “nobody other than her.”

Shanghai police arrested the group of con artists last month. Police said they had managed to net 800,000 yuan (Rs 96.2 lakh approximately) in total by targeting people desperate to change their luck and exploiting superstitious beliefs before they were arrested.

Among the services they offered were amulets and a range of rituals like the ones Mai was conned into buying.