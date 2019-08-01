App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortnite Season 10 is bringing a two-manned mech suit to the battlefield and more

The Fortnite map is also undergoing substantial changes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The world’s most popular battle royale is gearing up for its 10th season. Epic Games is bringing several changes to Fortnite Season 10 and there’s a lot to look forward too. Big changes are coming to the map, updates to ‘Save the World’, and a BRUTE mech. If you’re looking to get a head start, we have all the important details and patch notes.

Missions is a new feature integrated into the new Battle Pass. Missions give you access to themed objectives, rewarding players with Battle Stars, XP, and exclusive cosmetics. The Fortnite map is also undergoing substantial changes. The addition of Rift Zones will bring back sections of the map from previous seasons.

Fortnite Season 10 is bringing a new mech suit called B.R.U.T.E, which can be piloted by one or two players. In the case of two players, one will handle movement, while the other shoots down enemies. A single player can also pilot the mech suit but will have to switch between moving and shooting.

Close

A new Locker feature for ‘Save the World’ lets players use emotes, loading screens, and music packs from the Battle Royale in co-op horde mode. Junkyard Juke and Sky Station Showdown will also be available in Creative Mode.

You can check out all the changes coming to Fortnite Season X here.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.