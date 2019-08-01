Fortnite Season 10 is bringing a two-manned mech suit to the battlefield and more

The world’s most popular battle royale is gearing up for its 10th season. Epic Games is bringing several changes to Fortnite Season 10 and there’s a lot to look forward too. Big changes are coming to the map, updates to ‘Save the World’, and a BRUTE mech. If you’re looking to get a head start, we have all the important details and patch notes.



Season X is here and Dusty Depot has returned.

Season X is here and Dusty Depot has returned. Explore new locations, jump into the new mech vehicle B.R.U.T.E. and check out all the rewards in the Season X Battle Pass!

Missions is a new feature integrated into the new Battle Pass. Missions give you access to themed objectives, rewarding players with Battle Stars, XP, and exclusive cosmetics. The Fortnite map is also undergoing substantial changes. The addition of Rift Zones will bring back sections of the map from previous seasons.

Fortnite Season 10 is bringing a new mech suit called B.R.U.T.E, which can be piloted by one or two players. In the case of two players, one will handle movement, while the other shoots down enemies. A single player can also pilot the mech suit but will have to switch between moving and shooting.

A new Locker feature for ‘Save the World’ lets players use emotes, loading screens, and music packs from the Battle Royale in co-op horde mode. Junkyard Juke and Sky Station Showdown will also be available in Creative Mode.