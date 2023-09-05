Formula One Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr chases down thieves who stole his watch worth Rs 5 crore

The Richard Mille wristwatch was worth $629,717, which is approximately Rs 5,23,02,719. (Image: Carlos Sainz Jr/Instagram)

Formula One Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr reportedly chased down robbers who had stolen his Richard Mille wristwatch worth $629,717, which is approximately Rs 5,23,02,719. The incident happened in Milan shortly after he secured a third-place finish at the Italian Grand Prix.

According to ESPN, the racer was still wearing him team kit after leaving the Monza circuit, when he was targeted by thieves near the Armani Hotel in Milan. Reports in Italy say that Sainz, his trainer, and members of the public who saw the robbery pursued the robbers and were able to catch up to them.

Videos of the incident showed the police arresting one man while Sainz was seen standing upright with his hands on his knees, as if trying to get his breath back, according to the media outlet.

Sainz was later captured on camera trying to catch his breath while the police handcuffed a suspect.

Following the incident, the racer shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). “As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate accident yesterday in Milan. Most importantly, we are all fine and this will only be remembered as an unpleasant little story. Thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan Police for their very fast intervention and thanks for all your messages," he wrote.

Carlos Sainz Jr whose full name is Carlos Sainz Vazquez de Castro is the son of Carlos Sainz Sr., a double World Rally Champion. He was born on September 1, 1994 and is known for his career in Formula One.