Former Reddit CEO's advice to laid-off tech workers: pivot to AI

Yishan Wong was appointed CEO of Reddit in 2012, a position he held till 2014

Yishan Wong entered the tech workforce in 2000 – shortly before the dot-com bubble burst. The layoffs that ensued in wake of the dot-com crash have close parallels to what is happening in the tech industry today, where major players like Meta, Google, Amazon and Twitter have all carried out workforce reductions.

Wong is lucky enough to have worked with some of the leading tech companies over the course of his career – he was with PayPal and Facebook before he became the CEO of Reddit in 2012. Having seen the ups and downs of the IT sector, the former CEO of Reddit offered a piece of advice to tech workers affected by recent layoffs: Stop planning and pivot to AI.

In a conversation with Fortune, Wong said that tech workers affected by layoffs should get onto the AI train. “It feels like a hype train, but actually there's an enormous amount of value overhang,” said Wong, who left Reddit in 2014 before starting Terraformation, a company trying to combat climate change through reforestation.

A Goldman Sachs report from March estimated that 300 million jobs could be at risk from the rise of AI, but Wong is of the opinion that the advent of AI will come as a boon to many.

“You don’t need an enormous amount of technical skill,” he elaborated. “Nontechnical people can build pretty valuable and novel applications on A.I. There’s this enormous amount of leverage that an individual can have.”

He also spoke about his personal career trajectory, where instead of sticking to a five-year plan, he “randomly moved around” and worked hard at every job he had. ““Make sure you’re really good at the time, wherever you are,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you don’t know what the music is going to be. If you’re a good dancer, you can adapt.”