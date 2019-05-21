App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former President Pranab Mukherjee praises EC despite allegations of partiality

Pranab Mukherjee also lauded the citizens of the country for taking part in the electoral process wholeheartedly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Image: PTI)
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Image: PTI)
Amid all the uproar from the leaders of opposition parties, erstwhile president Pranab Mukherjee praised the Election Commission on Monday.

Not only did he hail the institution, but also commented on individuals associated with the poll body when he said: “only a poor workman blames his tools”.

According to a report by NDTV, he was probably referring to the multiple accusations of bias reported against the Election Commission, throughout the course of the national general election this year.

Speaking at a book launch, the former president said: “Institutions are fine, and these institutions are built over the years. I do believe only a bad workman quarrels with his tools. A good workman knows how to utilise these tools.”

Pranab Mukherjee, who has been a Congressman all his life until he became the President, made these remarks despite Congress chief Rahul Gandhi repeatedly accusing the Election Commission of being partial towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party – the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Notably, such allegations were levelled by Rahul and several other Opposition leaders after the Election Commission refused to take stringent action against any member of the saffron party for flouting the model code of conduct.

Upholding the services rendered by the poll body over the years, Mukherjee said: “If we want to strengthen institutions, we have to keep in mind that they have served duly in this country. If democracy has succeeded, it is largely because of the perfect conduct of elections by all Election Commissioners down the years, starting with Sukumar Sen to the present one. All have been appointed by the Executive and have done their job well. You cannot criticise them.”

Mukherjee also lauded the citizens of the country for taking part in the electoral process wholeheartedly. “As many as 67.3 percent voters participated in this Lok Sabha election, which is more than 2/3rd,” he said.

Only recently, Rahul had lashed out at the election body on social media platform -- Twitter. He had tweeted: “From electoral bonds and EVMs to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, Modi's Army and now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission's capitulation before Mr Modi and his gang is obvious to all Indians.”

Rahul also said that in the past, the election commission was “feared and respected”, which is no longer the case.

First Published on May 21, 2019 04:24 pm

