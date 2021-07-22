MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh booked for extortion charges

According to reports, the complainant alleges that Singh demanded Rs 15 crore from him through a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and four other policemen.

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST

A fresh First Information Report (FIR) was filed against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh based on a complaint registered lodged by a builder on July 22.

In it, the complainant alleges that Singh demanded Rs 15 crore from him through a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and four other policemen, reports suggest.

The Marine Drive Police has presently booked Singh - currently deputed as Commandant of Maharashtra Home Guards, four policemen and two civilians on charges of extortion, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, etc.

Previously, Singh was shunted out of the post as Mumbai Police Commissioner in March this year after the arrest of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze.

The five other cops accused in the case are - DCP (crime branch) Akbar Pathan, inspector Shrikant Shinde, Asha Korke, Nandkumar Gopale and Sanjay Patil, an official told PTI.

Close
-- With inputs from agencies.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #mumbai #Mumbai police #Param Bir Singh
first published: Jul 22, 2021 02:59 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.