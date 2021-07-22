Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh booked for extortion charges

A fresh First Information Report (FIR) was filed against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh based on a complaint registered lodged by a builder on July 22.

In it, the complainant alleges that Singh demanded Rs 15 crore from him through a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and four other policemen, reports suggest.

The Marine Drive Police has presently booked Singh - currently deputed as Commandant of Maharashtra Home Guards, four policemen and two civilians on charges of extortion, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, etc.

Previously, Singh was shunted out of the post as Mumbai Police Commissioner in March this year after the arrest of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze.

The five other cops accused in the case are - DCP (crime branch) Akbar Pathan, inspector Shrikant Shinde, Asha Korke, Nandkumar Gopale and Sanjay Patil, an official told PTI.

