Former Meta employee's LinkedIn post on being laid off twice: 'It’s been grueling'

Andrea Guzmán García-Luna was a partner development manager at Meta. (Image: andrea-guzmán-garcía-luna-8b842067/LinkedIn)

Amid the uncertainty of mass layoffs in tech giants, stories of sacked employees have resonated with thousands. In a LinkedIn post, Andrea Guzmán García-Luna, a former Meta employee, opened up about her experience and her struggles with mental health after being laid off not once, but twice by the company.

Andrea's first encounter with layoffs came in February 2018 when the Instagram Community Team was disbanded. The second blow hit her last week. She was working as a partner development manager at Meta. Despite the prior knowledge of impending layoffs due to the company's announcements, Andrea found herself unprepared for the emotional impact.

“After the November layoffs and March announcement (when we were told to brace for 10k people to lose their jobs), you’d think I’d have been more prepared to face the blow when it came. Turns out I wasn’t,” she wrote.

“And it wasn’t for lack of trying. I built scenarios and budgets, put plans on hold, relied on therapy and tried to work and deliver as best as I could. But when the day came I still cried for two hours straight,” she admitted.

Opening up about the toll it took on her mental health, Andrea reflected on witnessing her colleagues breaking down on Zoom calls and participating in conversations fuelled by fear and uncertainty about the future.

Andrea wrote: “Truth is, my Mental Health took such a toll from this whole experience that it’s hard to focus on either. And with each passing day I realize I need a break to recover. Over the past months I’ve seen people cry on Zoom calls more than I have in my 8 year career, joined chats where people shared their fears about the possible scenarios of the layoffs and googled ‘Meta Layoffs’ frantically to get some sense of control over the situation. It’s been grueling.”

While acknowledging the bright aspects of her tenure at Meta, including the opportunity to work with exceptional talent and supportive colleagues, she questions whether the constant pressure and the ever-looming threat of job insecurity are acceptable trade-offs.

After eight years of “nonstop work”, Andrea looks forward to taking a break, focusing on her mental well-being, and rebuilding her strength and confidence. She expresses excitement at the prospect of exploring new paths and continuing to question the status quo.

Read: Meta’s latest round of layoffs hits Indians on H1B: ‘need to find a job soon’

Concluding her post, Andrea sent an invitation for connection, encouraging others to reach out and share their experiences. She also advocated for hiring ex-Meta employees, attesting to their brilliance and expertise.