Former Google MD’s son was asked if he’s North or South Indian. His reply…

Former Google Managing Director Parminder Singh on Wednesday shared a birthday post for his 20-year-old son, reminiscing about the time he defied labels even at the young age of 9. Singh said that when his son was 9-years-old, he was asked if he is a North or South India.

Born to a Punjabi family in Bengaluru, the young boy came up with a witty response that defied labels while embracing the dichotomy.

“I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!” he responded, according to his proud father.

“Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels,” wrote Parminder Singh for his son.

His post has been widely shared on the microblogging platform, racking up over 4,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of responses in two days.

“Good job. I grew up in the opposite configuration (in North India South Indian parents) so I can relate to him. I have learned a new term called liminal identity that applies to people like your son and me. He was much cleverer than I was at 9,” wrote one Twitter user in the comments section.

“This is how our children spell HOPE,” said another.

Singh said he was glad to see his son’s words resounding with so many people.