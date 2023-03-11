Former Google executive’s tweet about meeting a Punjabi in Portugal is viral

A former Google executive gave a shout-out to the kindness of desi diaspora by talking about people he has met abroad. The highlight of Parminder Singh’s recollections was a Punjabi storeowner he came across in Portugal.

Parminder Singh, former MD of Google and Twitter, shared an anecdote about the time he travelled to a Portuguese coastal town and met an Indian from Punjab there. Singh said that he arrived in Faro around midnight after journey of more than 20 hours. Exhausted, he still stepped out in the middle of the night to stock up on tea for the morning. As he looked through unfamiliar tea brands at the last open “minimercado” (mini market), he heard someone addressing him in Punjabi. It was the owner of the store, who introduced himself as a native of Jalandhar.

“After flying 17 hrs, driving 3 hrs, you arrive at ur Air BnB in Faro, a Portuguese port city. You hunt down the last open minimercado at midnight for morning tea supplies. As you wade thru unfamiliar brands, the storeowner greets you, ‘Sat Sri Akal, I’m Inderjit from Jalandhar!’” Parminder Singh wrote in his now-viral tweet.

His tweet has been viewed over 3 lakh times on the microblogging platform, where many shared their own stories of meeting Indians abroad and discovering Indian food during their travels.



Academic Ashok Swain shared his own anecdote of ‘travel kindness’



Parminder Singh later shared another tweet to say it was wonderful to hear people’s stories about the kindness of strangers. “I’ve had many experiences, not just with Punjabis/Indians but Pakistanis too - cab drivers refused taxi fares, Barcelona restaurant owner treated me to free beer. Amazing encounters that make travelling even more enriching,” he wrote.