Former footballer killed in cliff jump gone wrong, shocking video shows

Mourad Lamrabatte died in a tragic accident in Spain (Image: reduwannell/YouTube)

A tourist who died in a cliff jump stunt gone wrong in Spain has been identified as former top footballer Mourad Lamrabatte.

The Dutch footballer was on holiday in Spain with his wife and two children when he attempted to jump off a high cliff in Majoraca, The Sun reported. Lamrabatte was trying to land in water but failed to clear the sharp rocks below him. His family watched helplessly as he let out a piercing scream as he jumped off the cliff and crashed into the rocks.

The shocking incident was captured on camera by his horrified wife, Yahoo News reported. She can be heard screaming “Oh my God” in the disturbing video.

Lamrabatte, who played for SBV Vitesse in the Netherlands, attempted the cliff jump on Thursday. An autopsy on Friday revealed he had drowned in a state of semi-consciousness after hitting the water.

It has been reported that the former footballer was trying to perform a tombstoning stunt in which people hurl themselves into water feet-first.

SBV Vitesse, his former club, offered condolences to his family. “Vitesse has received the sad news that Mourad Lamrabatte has tragically died,” the club said. “The former Jong Vitesse striker had just turned 31.

"He wore the club colours during the 2010/2011 season, when he was part of the U23 team which won the U23 cup that season.

“In July 2010 he scored in a first team exhibition game.”





