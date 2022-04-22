English
    Forget Maldives. This ‘ridiculously exotic’ holiday destination in India surprised Anand Mahindra too

    “This is ridiculously exotic!” wrote Anand Mahindra.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
    Minicoy island in Lakshadweep is home to some pristine beaches (Image: Karl Rock/YouTube)

    Pristine beaches, blue water and green palms swaying in the wind – this video may look right out of a Maldives resort catalogue but it was actually filmed in a little-known island of India. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who came across the video recently, shared it on Instagram, all the while wondering why he had never thought of holidaying there.

    “This is ridiculously exotic!” wrote the chairman of Mahindra Group. “Why haven’t I thought about holidaying here before?” he added as he asked Twitter users to share pics of the island.

    The video in question, filmed by YouTuber Karl Rock, shows Minicoy Island in all its glory. The southern-most island of Lakshadweep, it is a place of “pristine lagoons, super clean warm water and coral reefs that are totally alive,” according to Rock.

    “Anyone been out there? If you have, please share photos of your visit,” Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the clip.


    In response, Karl Rock – a travel blogger from New Zealand who lives in India – said that he had filmed an entire series covering little-know islands of India.

    “Namaste Ji. I filmed an entire series across 3 islands. It’s out of this world beautiful and untouched. This is Minicoy Island,” he wrote.

    Lakshadweep is a tropical archipelago off the coast of Kerala. Cresent-shaped Minicoy is the second largest and southernmost island in Lakshadweep. According to the Lakshadweep government, the closest land to Minicoy is Thuraakunu Island in the Republic of the Maldives.



