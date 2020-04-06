Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

A forest fire was reported in the evacuated area surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant late last week and it has increased radiation levels manifold. The fire reportedly broke out on April 4.

Firefighters in Ukraine are reportedly at the restricted zone now, trying to douse the flames that have spiked radiation levels by an alarming rate of 16 percent above normal, a Guardian report quoting AFP stated.

Chernobyl, where one of the world’s worst nuclear accidents took place, continues to be a minefield for disasters and is still monitored regularly to avert the chances of any other mishap.

The Ukraine Emergency Services Ministry informed that 130 firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to contain the fire, with the help of two planes and a helicopter. Yehor Firsov, head of the country’s ecological inspection service, said the blaze had already spread over 250 acres.

He added: “There is bad news. The radiation is above normal in the fire’s centre.” In a Facebook post he shared on April 5, Firsov uploaded a video that shows how radiation level is 16 times above normal right now.

The emergency service personnel have reported “difficulties” in fighting the blaze because of the discomfort caused by heightened radiation in some patches. They have, however, ensured that the 200-odd people who reside in the area despite orders urging them to leave are not in danger.

Notably, the Chernobyl nuclear reactor explosion in the summer of 1986 polluted a large portion of Europe, releasing radioactive substances into the air for almost 10 days.

The power plant was eventually shut down in the year 2000 and a massive protective dome was built in 2016 to cover the fourth reactor. However, fires continue to be a common occurrence in the forests near the disaster area.