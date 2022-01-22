MARKET NEWS

For Ratan Tata, retirement is not playing golf or reading while sipping a cocktail

Ratan Tata had told "Humans of Bombay" in 2020 that for him, the urge to do more philanthropic work had never been greater.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
In 2020, photoblog

In 2020, photoblog "Humans of Bombay" had published a three-part interview with industrialist Ratan Tata.

Industrialist Ratan Tata does not have an idyllic view of life after retirement: playing golf, spending time on a beach or reading while sipping a cocktail.

The former Tata Sons chairperson had told Humans of Bombay in 2020 that for him, the urge to do more philanthropic work had never been greater.

“From affordable cancer treatment, to looking into making the lives in rural India easier -- I’m looking forward to this chapter of making it happen at the Tata Trusts,” Ratan Tata had told the photoblog.

Tata added that he was trying to enjoy his retirement phase and was not looking at newspapers or worrying about the “bad stuff”.

"I’m spending time with friends -- old and new, across all age groups, who I’m constantly learning from,” the industrialist had said.

Tata also spoke about how seeing a family on four on a bike in Mumbai rain gave him the idea to launch the budget car Tata Nano in 2009.

“I knew I wanted to do more for these families who were risking their lives for lack of an alternative,” Tata had told Humans of Bombay in 2020. “By the time we launched the Nano, our costs were higher, but I had made a promise, and we delivered on that promise… Looking back, I’m still proud of the car and the decision to go ahead with it.”

In his interview with Humans on Bombay, Tata had also reflected on falling in love but never marrying and his relationship with his grandmother.

The industrialist has often been praised for his simple lifestyle. On his 84th birthday in December, he had a small celebration with his assistant Shantanu Naidu.

Naidu had told Humans of Bombay that Tata was not just his boss, but also a friend and mentor.

“People my age have a hard time finding the right set of friends, the right mentor and the right kind of boss," he had said. "But I can’t believe my lucky stars that I found all of these humans in one superhuman named Mr. Ratan Tata. People affectionately call him Boss, but I like to call him the ‘Millennial Dumbledore’-I think that name suits him the best.”
Tags: #Philanthropy #Ratan Tata #Retirement #Tata Sons
first published: Jan 22, 2022 02:01 pm

