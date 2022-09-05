For Naukri.com founder, this 1933 ad is a lesson on 'disruptive technology'

Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani found a lesson on how fast 'disruptive technology' can change the way people live in a newspaper ad from 1933.

Sharing a photo of the newspaper cutting of the Times of India, Bikhchandani on Monday tweeted, "A lesson on how fast a disruptive technology can change the way people live. Within forty years air travel had made passenger liners obsolete."

The advertisement was by Anchor Line--a passenger liner or a ship whose primary function is to carry passengers on the sea and not cargo.

The tattered cutting shared by the Naukri.com founder reads that Anchor Line--which serves passengers among Bombay, Marseilles, and Liverpool--"meets the requirements of all discriminating passengers".

"By the ships of this line you may travel First Class, Cabin, or Tourist in supreme comfort, and at fares which are definitely reasonable," the ad reads. "The public rooms and the sleeping cabins are luxurious and up-to-date in every respect; and highly experienced stewards anticipate your needs. The reputation of the Anchor Line for service to passengers increases year by year."

Read more: Naukri.com founder's first 'naukri' was at this ad company

Responding to Sanjeev Bikhchandani's comment on how air travel made ships obsolete, Twitter user Meeta Sengupta (@Meetasengupta) said, "Forty years is a good ballpark for a big change. It is almost three generations of compulsory schooling, so three times turned over. People expecting shifts, esp cultural change in the short term are bound to be disappointed. Five to ten years should show the presence of change."

Another Twitter user Amit Sinha (@amitdel1964) commented, "I thought that happened much earlier, within 20 years. Cricket teams were traveling by air by the fifties. But luxury liners were the setting for shipboard romances, and luxury vacations for a while."

Read more: Naukri.com founder has this in common with Shah Rukh Khan