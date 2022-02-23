'For me, you'll always be Cheeku': Yuvraj Singh gifts golden sneakers to Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli shared a bond that grew beyond the game. (Image credit: @imVkohli/Twitter and yuvisofficial/Instagram)

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note for former skipper Virat Kohli, and gifted him a pair of "golden boots". Kohli responded by thanking Singh and saying that his recovery from cancer was an inspiration to people from all walks of life, not just cricket.

In the handwritten note Singh shared on Instagram, he writes: "I’ve seen you (Kohli) grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation."

Singh heaped praises on Kohli’s discipline and dedication towards cricket, adding that the latter has been inspiring the young generation to pick up the bat and dream of donning the Indian jersey one day.

Elaborating on Kohli's achievements as a player and captain, Singh wrote: "You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader." Singh added that he was expecting many more of Virat Kohli 's famous run chases.

Being Punjabis, both the cricketers shared a strong bond that grew beyond the game They were also teammates in IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. "I’m glad to have shared a bond with you as a teammate and more so a friend. Scoring runs, pulling people's legs, cheating meals, jamming to Punjabi songs and winning cups, we’ve done it all together. Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli (You will always be 'Cheeku' for me and 'King Kohli' for the world)," Singh said.

The former cricketer then urged Kohli to "Always keep the fire inside you burning."

"You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud!" Singh concluded.

For his part, Kohli returned the favour by sharing a special thank you note on social media. "Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you. I wish you all the happiness," Kohli wrote.



Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture.Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you.I wish you all the happiness,God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha pic.twitter.com/KDrd2JQCHU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 23, 2022