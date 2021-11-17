MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Football league ISL launches NFTs, to offer team posters and trading cards

The series of digital collectibles from ISL include 27,500 team posters and 242,000 trading cards.

Maryam Farooqui
November 17, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL), the country's top-tier football championship, on November 17 launched non-fungible tokens (NFT) in which it has partnered with Terra Virtua, a London-based social, digital collectibles platform.


NFTs are digital certificates of ownership that are permanent, secured and encrypted using blockchain technology. This allows buyers of such digital collectibles to permanently own such assets.


The series of digital collectibles from ISL include 27,500 team posters and 242,000 trading cards. The launch of ISL NFTs come ahead of the 2021-22 season, which is scheduled to begin from November 19.


The digital collectibles will include rare team posters from ISL’s 11 clubs; ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC and SC East Bengal.


The series will also include a Titans Collection of player trading cards of the biggest stars in Indian football.


As a special first-time offer, every fan will get a free digital collectible of the club they support while signing up on the Terra Virtua platform.


An ISL spokesperson said that the league become India's first sports league to have its digital collectibles go live.


While ISL may be the first as a sports league to launch digital collectibles, many sports-based NFTs have been launched in India.


Sports is carving out its space in India’s NFT market with NFT launch announcements coming from cricketers like Rishabh Pant, who will soon be offering digital collectibles on Rario, a cricket-based NFT platform.

Apart from Pant, the platform has got cricketers including Smriti Mandhana, Zaheer Khan, Shafali Verma, Shakib Al Hassan and Faf du Plessis on board.

Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #2021-22 Indian Super League #India NFT #Indian football #trends
first published: Nov 17, 2021 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.