Football fan watches World Cup match during surgery. ‘Deserves trophy,’ says Anand Mahindra

A football fan who got a TV set installed in the operation theatre so he could watch the FIFA World Cup deserves a trophy of some sort, says Anand Mahindra. The chairman of Mahindra Group shared a jaw-dropping picture of a man watching a World Cup match while undergoing a surgery in a hospital.

The picture was reportedly taken in and shared by a hospital in the Polish city of Kielce on Friday.

The unnamed man was supposed to undergo surgery for his lower regions, reported Daily Mail. He asked surgeons if he could watch the match between Wales and Iran while they performed the procedure.

Surgeons acquiesced, and a television set was brought into the operation theatre while the man was given spinal anaesthesia.

“Hey @FIFAcom Don’t you think this gentleman deserves some kind of trophy…???” asked Anand Mahindra while sharing a picture which shows the FIFA World Cup match playing out on a television screen inside the operation theatre even as doctors went on doing their job.

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter post received nearly 900 ‘likes’, with many users applauding the football fan’s dedication to watching the match. “The doctors must be congratulated as well for not being distracted,” one Twitter user wrote.

The picture was first shared by the hospital on Facebook, where the facility said its patients said its patients were receiving great service.



Spinal anaesthesia is generally used to numb the body from the waist-down while the patient remains awake. It can last up to three hours and is used for genital, urinary tract, or lower body procedures.