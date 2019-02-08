App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Modi is destroying institutions': Epic Twitter fails that weren't meant to be

Some cases of nuances on social media going unnoticed or messages backfiring, which ended up eventually as epic Twitter fails

Jagyaseni
Whatsapp

Jagyaseni Biswas

When the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office put out a tweet quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on Congress, they definitely didn’t intend to become a butt of ridicule.

"The Congress misuses Article 356 several times...but Modi is destroying institutions: PM", read a tweet put out by the PMO's Twitter handle, and boy, did the users of the micro blogging platform lose it.

This is not the first instance of a politician or a political organisation getting too late in realizing that the joke’s on them. Here are some cases of nuances on social media going unnoticed or messages backfiring, which ended up eventually as epic Twitter fails.

1.       Our tech-savvy Prime Minister was in news for a ‘not-so-cool’ goof up recently for his iconic wave at Dal Lake. The picture showed a very enthusiastic PM waving into emptiness, as a shutdown had rendered the streets of Kashmir ‘lifeless’, literally.

2.       Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s pictures from his recent trip to Germany screamed meme-worthy, but the party’s social media team clearly didn’t see that coming. A photo collage of Rahul at the German federal Parliament went with the rather unfortunate caption “the many facets of Rahul Gandhi.” BJP simply retweeted it, in what could be a subtle “enough said” post.




3.       Not to miss the epic ‘chartjunk’ on petrol prices, a tweet that intended to defend Centre’s decision to increase petrol prices. Unfortunately, the chart was all over the place and the Opposition was quick to share its own version of the chart, along with international oil prices.


4.       When TRAI chairman RS Sharma published his Aadhaar number on Twitter asking what could possibly go wrong, a Twitter user decided to take up his challenge very seriously. Soon, all personal details including Sharma’s cellphone number, PAN card number, his alternate phone number, and family photos, were acquired and shared on Twitter. We’d say, lesson learnt.

5.       Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s triumphant tweet on liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s extradition backfired too. A day after him sharing the post “Great day for India. No one who cheats India will go scot free”, Congressman Shashi Tharoor tagged Jaitley and quoted him in his commentary on the landslide Congress win in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, only along with #timesupbjp.

6.       This tweet ended in half of Indian diaspora playing grammar nazi. Once again, a tweet from the PMO’s handle shared a video of Modi's speech where he said, "Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare." Believe us, no one missed the chance to point out the obvious lack of punctuation, which altered the very essence of the otherwise welfare speech.

7.       When Prime Minister Modi had stressed on the Centre’s fight against corruption and black money, netizens gave him a humble reminder about fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

8.       Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Vijay Goel congratulated actor Zaira Wasim’s painting and said: “Our daughters have broken their cages and have started progressing. More power to our daughters.” However, the tweet didn’t go down well with the young actor, as the two were definitely not on the dame page when it came to interpreting what the humble comment could mean.
 
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 01:07 pm

