Food delivery agent leaps off bridge to save drowning woman in China

The delivery agent suffered compression fractures upon hitting the water's surface. (Representational)

A routine work day for Chinese delivery driver Peng Qinglin turned into a moment of bravery and heroism that captured the hearts of people across China. On June 13 in Hangzhou, Peng's quick thinking and courageous actions saved a woman struggling in the Qiantang River.

While delivering food on his electric bicycle, Peng noticed the woman's distress near the road he was traveling on. Without hesitation, he decided to take action and climbed over the railings of a 12-meter-high bridge in an attempt to rescue her. A bystander captured the incredible incident on video and shared it online, garnering widespread attention.

In an interview with China Blue News, Peng described his initial hesitation, acknowledging the height of the bridge and his trembling legs. However, he knew that every second mattered. He said, "Nothing is more precious than life. If I didn't jump, she might not have survived."

Peng's leap into the water was followed by a few moments of struggle as he fought to breathe. Looking back, he admitted feeling fear and uncertainty in that intense moment. But within minutes, the police and lifeboats arrived, successfully rescuing the woman.

Despite the dramatic rescue, Peng's concerns shifted to his undelivered food orders and potential fines for the delays. Determined, he completed his deliveries, and his delivery platform ultimately understood the circumstances and did not hold him responsible for the time lost.

Peng's act of heroism did not go unnoticed. The food delivery company, as well as local authorities, recognised his bravery and rewarded him with 50,000 yuan (US$7,000). Additionally, he received the opportunity to pursue free higher education at a university.

The woman Peng saved, who is now in good condition, expressed gratitude, referring to him as the one who saved her from the "King of Hell." Peng's courageous act came at a physical cost, as he suffered compression fractures upon hitting the water's surface. He required hospital treatment for his injuries.

The video capturing Peng's life-saving actions quickly gained attention on social media, earning him widespread praise. Commenters applauded his bravery and emphasized that heroes are often ordinary people who step forward in times of danger. They hailed Peng as a real man and a true hero.