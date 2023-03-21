 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

A sneak peek into Google Bengaluru office: Snack drawers, Asian food café and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

Artist Alicia Souza took her Instagram family on a food tour of the Google office in Bengaluru, sharing glimpses of overflowing snack drawers and snack drawers on campus.

Snack drawers at Google Bengaluru (Images: @aliciasouza/Instagram)

Artist Alicia Souza took her Instagram family on a food tour of the Google office in Bengaluru on March 21. Souza shared mouth-watering clips of the meals served to Google employees in the Silicon Valley of India, as well as glimpses of snack drawers filled to the brim with chips, chocolates, biscuits and more.

Google is known for the impressive range of free food served to employees at its various offices across the world, and Alicia Souza’s Instagram Stories prove the reputation is well earned.

The Insta-famous illustrator started her day at Google with a second breakfast – dosa, fresh cut fruits, croissants and more. This was topped off with a mouth freshener before Souza raided the snack drawers at the office.

Alicia Souza took her Instagram followers on a food tour at Google (Images: @aliciasouza/Instagram)