A sneak peek into Google Bengaluru office: Snack drawers, Asian food café and more

Artist Alicia Souza took her Instagram family on a food tour of the Google office in Bengaluru on March 21. Souza shared mouth-watering clips of the meals served to Google employees in the Silicon Valley of India, as well as glimpses of snack drawers filled to the brim with chips, chocolates, biscuits and more.

Google is known for the impressive range of free food served to employees at its various offices across the world, and Alicia Souza’s Instagram Stories prove the reputation is well earned.

The Insta-famous illustrator started her day at Google with a second breakfast – dosa, fresh cut fruits, croissants and more. This was topped off with a mouth freshener before Souza raided the snack drawers at the office.

Alicia Souza took her Instagram followers on a food tour at Google (Images: @aliciasouza/Instagram)

Her Instagram Stories show that each drawer is filled with a different snack – everything from almond brittle, chocolates, chewing gum, several kinds of biscuits, cup noodles, different kinds of chips and more. Snack drawers at Google Bengaluru (Images: @aliciasouza/Instagram)

'A fast learner': Byju Raveendran reveals what he likes and dislikes about wife Divya Gokulnath

"I, of course, checked every snack drawer," wrote Alicia Souza, whose impressive portfolio of clients includes Google as well as Apple, Yahoo, Mondelez, Adobe and more. The artist said she was disappointed about missing meal at the Asian food cafeteria on campus, but Google 'generously offered' to let her to stay back just for a meal. Among the many perks that Google employees enjoy, the company's legendary free lunches are perhaps the most famous. Employees of the IT giant get freshly-cooked meals in office with a range of options that factor in seasonal availability, local tastes and more. While the food is served free of charge to staff, visitors are not expected to pay for it either.

Moneycontrol News