Jet, set, swag: Man posts video of flying solo on Emirates' Mumbai-Dubai flight

An Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai flew just one passenger in a Boeing-777 aircraft amid COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"EK-501 Emirates plane operated from Mumbai airport to Dubai with one passenger. The flight took off at 4.30 am IST," Mumbai Airport sources told news agency ANI about the May 19 journey.

Not much is known about the passenger or the flight. The wide-bodied Boeing-77 typically has at least 350 seats.

The United Arab Emirates stopped flights from India on April 24 and extended the ban to June 14.

"Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. UAE nationals, holders of UAE golden visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID‑19 protocols will be exempt for travel," Emirates Airlines' website said.

Emirates did not comment on the flight when contacted by ANI.