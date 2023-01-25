Flying bikes on sale in US, Japan. What Anand Mahindra suspects they will be used for

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra, who regularly shares tech innovation updates on his Twitter handle, on Wednesday tweeted a video of the world’s first flying bike.

Japanese startup AERWINS has developed the flying bike which is already on sale in Japan. A smaller version of the bike has just been launched in the US this year with an estimated price tag of $800,000.

“A flying bike from a Japanese startup. Will cost around $800K in the U.S. I suspect it will be used mainly by police forces around the world; leading to some interesting new chase sequences in movies…,” Mahindra, 67, tweeted along with a Reuters video from September 2022.

The video shows a trial run of the flying bike in Detroit, Michigan. The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for around 40 minutes and can go as fast as 100 kmph.

Thad Szott, the Detroit auto show co-chair, who tested the bike said it was comfortable including landing and take-off and that he was excited about the future. He called the experience of flying the bike "exhilarating".

Mahindra’s tweet got over 5,000 likes in no time.

Many commented about the benefits and downsides the flying bike may have.

Microsoft Teams down for thousands in India, employees celebrate with memes

"India need some of these desperately at affordable levels sir. Just to get to office on time especially in Mumbai & Bengaluru," one user tweeted. "Human beings struggle with uni-planar driving (driving in one plane). I shudder to think how we will fare in a multi-planar environment! Actually, hoping we have better software to navigate such vehicles - an AI-enabled autopilot perhaps?" another user tweeted. "Too noisy and not safe. What if it broke down? Wont the rider just fall? Sir, in my opinion, we excelled at flying cars when we made helicopters and must leave it at that," a third comment read.

Moneycontrol News